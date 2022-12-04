Bigg Boss 16 promo: Shalin asks Tina if their relationship is

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot ’s relationship was put under public scrutiny. The host Salman Khan asked some of the show’s biggest fans to share their reaction to their bond. While some said Tina is possessive about Shalin, and some asked her to clarify if he is her friend or boyfriend. Following these reactions, Tina said that there was nothing going on between her and Shalin. Also, she asked Shalin to stay away from her while stating that she can’t look like a possessive woman as she needs to get married outside the house. Well, the recently released promo shows Tina accepting her affection for Shalin.