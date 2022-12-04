Billie Piper recalls booze-fuelled first marriage with Chris

Billie Piper, 40, has spent over half of her life in the public eye, having shot to fame as a young teenager. When she turned 18 and married Chris Evans, many believed it to be simple teenage rebellion, which she admitted may have been part of the attraction.

Billie first skyrocketed to fame at the age of 15.

Entering the pop industry, Billie became the youngest person to debut at number one with her 1998 song Because We Want To.

In the early 2000s, she dropped from the charts and headed into acting, with the “tabloid fodder” insinuating there were darker motives for her change in direction.

She told The Guardian: “Rather than, ‘Oh, she was a pop star.’ It was more, ‘She was a pop star, then she got pissed for five years with an old man.’

