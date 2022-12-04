Blinken labels Putin’s Ukraine strategy as ‘barbaric’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday denounced Russia’s efforts to “weaponize winter,” labeling its efforts to knock out power and infrastructure in Ukraine as “barbaric.”

Speaking to host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Blinken said Russian President Vladimir Putin has adopted scorched-Earth tactics because his armed forces have failed to achieve its earlier conquest goals in the war against Ukraine.

“Putin tried to erase Ukraine from the map, erase its identity, subsume it back into Russia. That failed,” Blinken said. “Then he engaged in a land grab, in eastern Ukraine and southern Ukraine. That’s been failing because the Ukrainian military has been pushing back and taking back a lot of the territory that Putin gained.