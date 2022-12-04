Blockchain, Metaverse and NFT ́s arrive in Granada – The

In January we will have the opportunity to attend the most prestigious event within the industry of Blockchain technology ever held in Granada. After nine editions all over Europe, the most prestigious and pioneer world congress of Blockchain has chosen the city of the Alhambra as its next destination. The organization of BlockWorldTour has always tried to promote Granada as a technological city, hosting the first ever blockchain event in 2019.
The event to learn directly from the creators of the future of blockchain.
Block World Tour will be announcing their speakers in platforms such as Instagram several weeks prior the congress. During the past editions, we have seen professionals coming from all sectors, which are booming while research falls short of innovation. Used to seeing references in the media of new trending terms such as Metaverse, DEFI or NFT, we can get the gist of the meaning of this, but we don’t really know what they are really referring to. This Congress is all about approaching new concepts from professionals to audiences interested in the matter.