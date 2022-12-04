BoE leaves taxpayers with £200bn bill and you will pay it

When the financial crisis struck in 2009, the Bank of England slashed interest rates and started a controversial bond buying programme called quantitative easing, or QE. It appeared to save the day, but now we are discovering there is a hidden cost.

The BoE has come in for renewed criticism after it admitted that taxpayers could be on the hook for anything up to £200billion as under-fire governor Andrew Bailey scrambles to unwind its virtual money printing policy known as QE.

The BoE first unleashed QE after the financial crisis to buy bonds in a bid to cut interest rates, boost shares and support the economy.

Policymakers doubled down during the pandemic, lifting total bond purchases to a staggering £895billion.

It is now starting to sell those bonds to curb inflation, a process known as quantitative tightening (QT), but the cost of its policy is becoming clear.

So far, the government has received profits totalling £120billion from QE due to low interest rates. Today it is running at a loss as interest rates rise. The higher they rise, the bigger the loss.

The Office for Budget Responsibility forecast that the Treasury faces a bill of £133billion between now and March 2028, wiping out earlier profits.

The BoE itself has admitted that the total net loss could range from £50billion to as much as £200billion. The truth is that it has absolutely no idea how much taxpayers are on the hook for.