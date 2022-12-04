Boehringer Ingelheim buys CD38 drug; Merck bets on machine

CD38 may be best known as a tar­get for can­cer ther­a­pies — no­tably J&J’s Darza­lex and Sanofi’s Sar­clisa. But Boehringer In­gel­heim be­lieves it has po­ten­tial in im­muno­log­i­cal and fi­brot­ic dis­eases, too.

The Ger­man phar­ma gi­ant is ac­quir­ing a pre­clin­i­cal CD38 pro­gram from Ri­bon Ther­a­peu­tics, pay­ing an undis­closed up­front and promis­ing fu­ture mile­stones.

Un­like the ap­proved CD38 drugs, which are both an­ti­bod­ies, Ri­bon de­vel­oped a small mol­e­cule in­hibitor, which it be­lieves car­ries the ex­tra ad­van­tage of block­ing in­tra­cel­lu­lar CD38 ac­tiv­i­ty.

Ri­bon has at­tract­ed back­ing from a slate of VC as well as phar­ma in­vestors thanks to its plat­form elu­ci­dat­ing the fam­i­ly of NAD+-uti­liz­ing en­zymes. Its own lead pro­grams tar­get PARP7 and PARP14 to treat on­col­o­gy and in­flam­ma­to­ry dis­eases.

Ma­chine learn­ing in an­ti­body de­sign lands BigHat a deal with Mer­ck

Mer­ck is buy­ing in­to BigHat’s an­ti­body de­sign plat­form in a deal that can lead to three drug dis­cov­ery pro­grams.

San Ma­teo-based BigHat set out to pair wet lab ca­pa­bil­i­ties for syn­the­siz­ing, ex­press­ing, pu­ri­fy­ing and char­ac­ter­iz­ing mol­e­cules with ma­chine learn­ing tech­nolo­gies to en­gi­neer an­ti­bod­ies with “more com­plex func­tions and bet­ter bio­phys­i­cal prop­er­ties.” It’s al­so in a re­search col­lab­o­ra­tion with Am­gen to op­ti­mize and im­prove up­on one of Am­gen’s an­ti­bod­ies.

“This agree­ment with Mer­ck brings us a ma­jor step clos­er to our goal of 3-5 deep col­lab­o­ra­tions with lead­ing bio­phar­mas to com­ple­ment our in­ter­nal ther­a­peu­tic pipeline,” said Eliz­a­beth Schwarzbach, BigHat’s chief busi­ness of­fi­cer.

She added that Mer­ck and BigHat have al­ready start­ed work­ing on the first pro­gram.

Aldeyra files NDA for dry eye drug

It took per­haps longer than ex­pect­ed, but Aldeyra has fi­nal­ly filed its drug for dry eye dis­ease with the FDA.

Ad­min­is­tered as an eye drop, re­prox­alap would be the first mar­ket­ed re­ac­tive alde­hyde species) mod­u­la­tor if it’s ap­proved, ac­cord­ing to Aldeyra. The NDA sub­mis­sion car­ries da­ta from five clin­i­cal tri­als, the com­pa­ny added, which mea­sured ef­fi­ca­cy on a va­ri­ety of met­rics, in­clud­ing the oc­u­lar dry­ness symp­tom score, oc­u­lar red­ness, Schirmer test (a test of tear pro­duc­tion), and Schirmer test ≥10 mm re­spon­der analy­sis.

“The NDA sub­mis­sion for re­prox­alap is, to our knowl­edge, the most com­pre­hen­sive reg­u­la­to­ry pack­age ever for a dry eye dis­ease drug can­di­date,” pres­i­dent and CEO Todd Brady said in a state­ment. “With da­ta sug­gest­ing ac­tiv­i­ty with­in min­utes of ad­min­is­tra­tion, re­prox­alap could pro­vide an im­por­tant treat­ment op­tion for the mil­lions of dry eye pa­tients who gen­er­al­ly re­gard cur­rent­ly avail­able ther­a­pies as in­ad­e­quate.”

Aldeyra ran in­to a set­back back in late 2021 when re­prox­alap missed the pri­ma­ry end­point in a Phase III tri­al, but it charged ahead with an­oth­er late-stage tri­al with an amend­ed end­point — and the drug proved a suc­cess. Sub­se­quent da­ta, in­clud­ing from a crossover study, were al­so pos­i­tive.