Brad Hall: HALL THINGS CONSIDERED: The excitement of past

Dec. 4—About 10 days ago, I learned about the untimely passing of actor Jason David Frank.

Many of you all probably don’t know who that is, but he played the role of my all-time favorite superhero, the Green Ranger, from the 1990s TV series, “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.”

Frank was synonymous with that character, and so I couldn’t help but go back and watch some of those old episodes after hearing the news.

It also got me reflecting on the Power Rangers toys that were so popular back then. I even dusted off some of my old ones that I still have so I could share a few pics online.

I remember them being impossible to find at the height of the Power Rangers’ popularity in the early 1990s. My brother and I wanted them badly for Christmas but we both understood that they were just nowhere to be found.

Later the next year, my mother just happened to be at a local department store that randomly received a big shipment of those toys. She loaded us up since we had been waiting a long time to get our hands on them.

So I think it was that Mighty Morphin nostalgia plus the fact that we’re now in the Christmas season that I also started reflecting on some of the other toy crazes from Christmases past.

Aside from the Power Rangers, the one toy that immediately comes to mind for me personally was Tickle Me Elmo.

After its release in 1996, your only way to find one for Christmas was to pay hundreds of dollars on the secondary-market.

I’ll always remember it because right before Tickle Me Elmo became bigger than The Beatles, we saw a display at Walmart full of them. If we had only known what was about to come, I think we would’ve bought at least a few in order to make a few extra bucks.

In addition to my childhood memories, though, I wanted to also hear from my friends. So this past Monday, I asked everyone on Facebook if they had any memories of Christmas toy crazes of the past.

John Loudin, who was recently featured in our newspaper, mentioned the popular Pound Puppies, and said that he actually still has his from 38 years ago.

Amanda Wyatt confessed that the Dream Phone board game was what she wanted for Christmas back in the day. Unfortunately she never received one and thus never got to find out who her secret crush was.

Sherry Elliott shared similar grief as she always wanted a Glo-Worm and all of the Barbie items, but never did get them.

Michelle McCoy brought up the Frenzy marble game along with the super popular Cabbage Patch Kids.

Likewise, Katherine Cooper said she remembers all of the fighting over the Cabbage Patch Kids. But she just wanted wrestlers, Rainbow Brite, a Lite Brite, or GI Joes.

Bob Potempa mentioned Star Wars toys but admitted that most of the classic Christmas toy “crazes” happened after he was a kid.

Adam Pepe said he asked for a Super Nintendo, but was repeatedly told by his parents that he already had a Nintendo — which was the older Nintendo Entertainment System.

Then last but not least, a fellow member of the Times-Tribune family Erin Cox shared that a Furby was on her childhood wish list. Both she and her sister were lucky enough to score one apiece around Christmas 1999.

There was certainly a lot of childhood anxiety and anticipation as we waited to see what was under the tree.

When you grow up, you realize the waiting was the most exciting part, but to a small child, there were few things that made you as anxious.

But since we’re talking about gifts at Christmas, there is one you don’t have to wait for or wonder about. There is one special gift that will never be sold out or hard to find.

That gift is Jesus Christ and he was given to us at the very first Christmas.

He was a blessing to all of us way back then, and continues to be the greatest gift we could ask for today.

Through Jesus we can be free of our sins and can have life everlasting.

Romans 6:23 says, “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”

The excitement of a toy at Christmas will last for a little while, but the joy we can find in our Lord and Savior lasts forever.

Brad Hall is the nighttime editor at the Times-Tribune. He can be contacted at bhall@thetimestribune.com.