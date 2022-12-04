Brian May post causes frenzy – Fans convinced Queen planning last





Following the Oscar-winning success of box office smash Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen and Adam Lambert headed off on a world tour in 2019. However, the pandemic cut their dates short with the UK and Europe shows being postponed for two years. It’s only been a few months since Brian May, Roger Taylor and their singer collaborator last performed together, but a new post has fans thinking they’ll be back on stage much sooner rather than later.

Brian posted a photo on his Instagram of himself with Roger and Adam and captioned it: “The Boys are Back in Town !! Bri.” This is particularly significant as the three aren’t exactly neighbours, so clearly have a reason to be reuniting. The snap sent fans into a frenzy in the comments, with many convinced that a tour will be announced. One wrote, “Are they going to do a tour in 2023?” and another added, “Discussing when and where the next tour will kick off, possibly!? I surely hope so.” The guitarist has certainly hinted this is the case in recent interviews.

Speaking with Variety earlier this month, Brian said: “There’s a strong possibility that we’ll be going out together again. We’re talking about that as you and I speak, making those decisions. Now, it does get to be more of a decision as you get older. I’m not 35 anymore, and leaving home for two months is not easy. But we feel as like if we’re all fit and well, that we’d like to go out there one more time.” The 75-year-old legend then gave a big hint of which region Roger, Adam and he are aiming for next year. READ MORE: Brian May shares ‘forgotten’ Freddie Mercury Live Aid performance

Brian shared: “It would probably be in the United States in 2023 at some point. I’m hoping that happens, but it’s a strong possibility.” Queen and Adam Lambert last performed their set in North America in 2019, so fans over there are due for another visit. When asked previously about another tour just before the last European date in Finland this summer, the guitarist shared the toil of performing with Covid restrictions had had on him backstage.

Brian said at the time: "This has been a long tour, incredibly demanding. And we've lived the life of monks as well. We've worn our masks, we haven't met people, we haven't done meet and greets. I haven't signed an autograph, I haven't done any pictures, because we treasured the fact we would do every show, we wouldn't cancel any show because of COVID. That's a two or three months discipline. So we need to take a deep breath and get back out into the world somehow again."