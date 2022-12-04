Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Is Getting A Metal Gear Solid 5-Style

Remember the delightful Fulton balloons from Metal Gear Solid 5, which let you rip soldiers and equipment into the sky with the push of a button? Well, it looks like Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is getting its own version, and it’s probably a lot more grounded than the imaginative MGS5 take on the concept.
As datamined by Reddit user Top_Scientist4578, it appears that this extraction balloon is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s Tarkov-inspired DMZ mode, where players collect gear and try to escape the map. However, if you’re killed before you manage to get back to base, you lose everything that you’re carrying.