Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Are Missing the Normal Trios

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are missing the standard trios playlist as fans of this game mode have limited options right now.

Some Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players miss the regular trios playlist that would otherwise allow a group of three friends to play a match together. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a few differences from the original Warzone that released in 2020, with Gulag matches now taking place in a 2v2 format being one of its biggest changes.





Call of Duty: Warzone 2 also features a new game mode called DMZ with a heavy focus on survival and extraction. Players face both AI and human enemies, and they are tasked with collecting loot and safely extracting out of the match. While DMZ is an optional mode, users need to play it if they want to unlock the M13B assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2. Despite these additions, it looks like Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is missing a key component of the battle royale genre.

A couple of Reddit users have made posts about the lack of a standard trios playlist in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The first post is by Dunk305, who mentions that facing six opponents in the Unhinged game mode is not fun for a group of three. For those unaware, Unhinged works like a normal trios game, aside from the fact that users can form alliances with other squads and increase their total number to six players. Dunk305 claims that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 punishes gamers who want to play in a group of three, and other users seem to agree with them.

Another post by McGruntyDokkan details the options trios fans can go for at present. The main complaint also refers to the Unhinged playlist in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, as players can often get out numbered in matches. Users who want to play as a group of three can try their luck in the quads mode, but they will always be at a disadvantage due to the fourth player being someone random.

Many users state that the Warzone 2 development team should not touch the basic playlists, and keep the options for solos, duos, trios, and quads available throughout its lifespan. Much of the anger is being directed toward Unhinged, with some users wanting it removed from the game altogether. One fan links to a Trello page that shows the current playlist schedule ending on December 7, so it looks like gamers will have to wait till at least then to get new playlists in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

