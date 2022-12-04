Categories
Celebrities

Cardi B Wore An Extremely NSFW Nude-Look Jumpsuit, And It’s A


Cardi B is certainly no stranger to an out-there outfit, by any means. And, as variety is the spice of life, etc., etc., this means we’ve been treated to many a bold look throughout the years.

However, the custom Jean Paul Gaultier jumpsuit that Cardi wore this past weekend might top the list for, err, somewhat obvious reasons.

The look was for a private performance at the Chase Sapphire Lounge in Miami. Apparently, she was paid a cool $1 million for a 35-minute performance.

A special moment of contemplation for Cardi’s extremely long nails, which Cardi’s cousin said “look like hookah tips.”

And to think, I spent my Saturday night in bed at 9.30 p.m. I am very boring.

When asked about the ‘fit online, Cardi replied that it represents “the purest form of women bodies.”

Cardi B Wore An Extremely NSFW Nude-Look Jumpsuit, And It's A

Yes … it’s a custom Jean Paul Gaultier look and it represent the purest form of women bodies https://t.co/tfYh4NDLoC


Twitter: @iamcardib

FWIW, I’m also reminded of Doja Cat’s Garo Sparo jumpsuit from the 2020 AVN Awards.

And acts as a more literal interpretation of the naked dresses we’ve seen on red carpets of days and years past:






Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.