Cardi B Wore An Extremely NSFW Nude-Look Jumpsuit, And It’s A

Cardi B is certainly no stranger to an out-there outfit, by any means. And, as variety is the spice of life, etc., etc., this means we’ve been treated to many a bold look throughout the years.
However, the custom Jean Paul Gaultier jumpsuit that Cardi wore this past weekend might top the list for, err, somewhat obvious reasons.
The look was for a private performance at the Chase Sapphire Lounge in Miami. Apparently, she was paid a cool $1 million for a 35-minute performance.
A special moment of contemplation for Cardi’s extremely long nails, which Cardi’s cousin said “look like hookah tips.”
When asked about the ‘fit online, Cardi replied that it represents “the purest form of women bodies.”
And acts as a more literal interpretation of the naked dresses we’ve seen on red carpets of days and years past:
