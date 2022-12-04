Categories
Celebrities

Carol McGiffin ‘runs out of patience’ for ‘not nice’ Meghan and


“They went to the states to get away from everything yet they are barely out of the spotlight.”

Catherine Procter added: “How long since they left the rf and they have not stopped whinging,can’t understand why they are so unhappy.”

However, Annie C defended Meghan and Harry, responding to Carol: “Don’t worry.  Millions of other people think they are nice, decent people.”

KazzaB33 added: “They seem perfectly nice, happy and in love.  What is your problem with them?  You make a living on TV, why can’t they?”

 



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.