Carol Vorderman wows fans after pulling out of BBC show

Carol Vorderman, 61, has joined the legions of Brits succumbing to the cold weather as the dastardly flu saw her missing out on multiple engagements over the weekend.

She first became ill last week and was inundated with support as she updated her followers on Friday after apologising for having to cancel her appearance on This Morning.

While the presenter steadily recovered over the weekend, she was still not well enough to host her BBC Radio Wales show on Saturday.

Just hours after pulling out of her show, Carol showed off her recovery in a pair of skin-tight leggings and a cosy jacket as she went for a walk with her daughter Katie King.

In a quick video clip, Carol exalted that she had been able to put makeup on, explaining it “hides a multitude of pains and things”.