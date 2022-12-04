Charles and Camilla are ‘weary’ of Sussex’s relentless criticism





According to The Mail, sources from Buckingham Palace said that the royals are feeling exhausted and frustrated by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publicly criticising the Royal Family. The sources said that King Charles and Queen Camilla are “wearied” by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s commentary.

The new revelation comes days after Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The mostly black-and-white trailer includes a voiceover from Harry in which he says: “No-one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.” The voiceover appears alongside a picture of Meghan crying which then cuts to a picture of the royal family. The highly anticipated documentary is set to confront Harry and Meghan’s relationship with other members of the royal family. Royal sources from Buckingham Palace told the Mail on Sunday that both Charles and Camilla are “not worried but wearied” and the source emphasised the word “wearied”.

They said that the Royal Family had made “magnanimous and very deliberate gestures” to include Harry as much as possible during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September, which included asking the royal to wear his military uniform during one important vigil. However, the source claimed that the Monarchy are now being repaid with constant outbursts from the Sussexes. A Buckingham Palace insider also pointed out that both Harry and Meghan have done media appearances after both royals said they wanted a more private life. This includes Meghan’s Spotify podcast and Harry’s memoir which will be released this January. The Buckingham Palace source repeated: “It is very wearying.” READ MORE: William to challenge Harry and Meghan if they smear royals again

The sources added that Prince William and Kate Middleton were “surprised but not surprised” that the trailer came up during their visit to the United States. The Waleses are feeling “sanguine” about the upcoming documentary, the source claimed. However, they also claimed that there are now fears that the relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry will now not recover. They added: “Typically if a member of the Royal Family has a high-profile foreign trip then no one else back home would seek to disrupt the message of that trip.”