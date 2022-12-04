Chivas’ Campaign With Blackpink’s Lisa, Lacoste Opens Virtual

Just like in the physical world, brands in Web3 continue to level up their digital activations to commemorate the holiday period. To celebrate (almost) a year of widespread mainstream appeal, seasonal metaverse experiences are popping up across the luxury market — seemingly going hand-in-hand with labels’ offline campaigns. Retailer Lacoste is the latest to dive into the trend as it brings its trademark aesthetic online through a gamified showroom space.

The luxury beverage market is also soaring in demand across the digital landscape, and companies are listening. This week alone, the oldest established champagne house, Maison Ruinart, and Scotch whisky brand Chivas flocked to the virtual refreshment industry with their own distinct, exclusive experiences.

NFT hype is looking to be back on the up too, with the likes of Porsche’s first-ever NFTs and Prada’s ongoing monthly token drop making headlines this week. The car manufacturer is taking a custom-made approach to its project, allowing holders to get in on the design action and co-create their tokens. The collection marks the gateway for Porsche’s long-term strategy in Web3, as the brand plans to integrate its iconic status online.

Prada’s Seventh Timecapsule NFT Gets A Holiday-Themed Makeover

What Happened: Prada is back again with its monthly Timecapsule NFT series. This time around, however, the token has been given a holiday-inspired makeover to celebrate the festive season. The drop includes a gender-neutral sweater featuring the quintessentially Norwegian jacquard stitch technique, alongside an embroidered logo and “December” design. In line with the house’s previous releases, the NFT will arrive with a series of additional benefits, including access to Prada Extends and Prada Mode.

The Verdict: This is the seventh installment of Prada’s ongoing token series, and the NFTs have proved successful over the course of their development. Following a sellout debut back in June, the luxury group has seen each of its digital drops fare well amongst consumers. Largely due to the exclusive benefits that are offered with each. The fashion industry is often criticized for its inaccessibility, but Prada is demonstrating how new doors into the world of luxury can be opened, while also tapping growing trends and shifting consumer habits at the same time.

Lacoste Unveils Its Own Virtual Store Experience For Festive Shopping Season

What Happened: After releasing a series of Web3 projects this year, including its UNDW3 NFT drop, Lacoste has leveled up its digital strategy and unveiled its first-ever virtual store, developed in partnership with VR retail tech developer Emperia. The online shopping experience allows users to navigate through a number of showrooms, each inspired by the brand’s trademark aesthetic — with one interior even designed to replicate a crocodile’s mouth. Alongside 360-degree views, the spaces also include gamified activities and interactive features created to promote the label’s Christmas-themed products.

The Verdict: Online stores and showrooms have expedited from niche status to mainstream point-of-call this year. Recognizing the impact these campaigns have had on consumer experience, it’s unsurprising that Lacoste has invested in creating its own dedicated shopping platform. Charlotte Tilbury, Coach, and Givenchy Beauty also joined the online store hype this year. The craze highlights how labels are leveling up their traditional online retail models into something more exciting and engaging for the changing digital landscape.

Scotch Whisky Label Chivas Taps Asia’s Idols For First-Ever Metaverse Campaign

What Happened: To commemorate its latest “18 x LISA limited edition bottle,” Scotch whisky label Chivas has appointed K-Pop superstar Lisa in its latest digital campaign. The virtual experience, titled “Regal Planet” — which kicked off on November 27 with a live ticketed event (available to those in China, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia) — marks the spirit distillery’s entry to the metaverse, and allowed guests to immerse themselves in a virtual space alongside Lisa.

The Verdict: The initiative once again demonstrates the power that Asia’s idols hold when it comes to the metaverse. As well as just how effective they are at driving new fanbases to the digital realm in order to generate hype, brand visibility, and sales. Global K-pop superstar Lisa is also making a name for herself in Web3. From participating in Bulgari’s virtual Zepeto experience to Blackpink’s metaverse concert on PUGB Mobile, the celebrity is on her way to becoming one of the most sought-after linchpins of the Web3/Chinaverse world, setting herself up for a successful virtual career ahead.

Porsche’s NFTs Are Bringing A Personal Touch To The Metaverse

What Happened: Porsche has unveiled a new collection of digital assets, which are based around cars and parts from the manufacturer’s history that have gone on to become cultural relics. In partnership with Unreal Engine, owners of the NFTs will be able to access a series of exclusive experiences, as well as contribute to the design of their tokens to make each a customized, one-of-a-kind piece. The car group has also announced that it will continue to utilize blockchain technology in both existing and future solutions.

The Verdict: Co-creation is at the heart of the luxury car manufacturer’s strategy with its first-ever NFT drop. The brand is set to allow holders of the tokens the opportunity to customize their virtual assets, designing a one-of-one, exclusive token. But Porsche has its work cut out in ensuring that its strong reputation in the physical world can be replicated in the digital. Nevertheless, while the value of NFTs as a standalone product is debatable, Porsche’s approach brings a whole new level of ownership to its audience. The project generates loyalty and a more connected sentiment with the brand itself — something that other companies could (and should) take note of.