Choose cabin near a lift’ for the best cruise experience

For the ultra luxury experience, Cruise118.com recommends guests opt for a special suite on the ship.

They said: “Suites come with a whole host of extra perks, butler service, personal concierge, 24 hour room service, exclusive access to lounges and dining venues. These are ideal for special occasions and celebrations!”

Suite passengers are often treated as special guests onboard and may have exclusive access to VIP experiences.

The most luxurious options may even include a grand piano, a private slide or a huge terrace for guests to enjoy.

