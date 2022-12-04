Clattenburg accuses ref Taylor of ignoring unwritten World Cup

South Korea eventually made amends in their final group game with a 2-1 victory over Portugal to seal their passage through to the last-16 round, where they will face Brazil. But the consensus was that Taylor could have potentially avoided a confrontation by allowing the corner to go ahead.

Taylor is recognised as one of England’s top officials and is one of two at the World Cup, with fellow Premier League referee Michael Oliver also called up to oversee games in Qatar.

But in recent times, his performances have come under scrutiny, with former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel accusing him of bias before apologising for his comments.

He was also targeted by Belgium players during their 0-0 draw with Croatia, with the 44-year-old from Wythenshawe under pressure to deliver an improved performance next time out.