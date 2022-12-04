Claudia Winkleman to get her own BBC chat show in move from

It looks as though fans are set to see more of the quick-witted 50-year-old on their screens as Claudia Winkleman is in the process of getting her own chat show. The Strictly host has reportedly already shot the pilot with So Television, the same team behind the Graham Norton show.
Since joining her friend Tess Daly to co-host the popular BBC dance show Strictly Come Dancing in 2014, fans can’t get enough of Claudia Winkleman.
This year, the presenter ventured down a slightly different path of fronting a game show as she became the face of Channel 4’s One Question.
More recently, viewers have seen a different side to Claudia in the new BBC psychological reality series The Traitors.
Now, it looks as though people are going to be seeing even more of the 50-year-old as she’s in line to get her own chat show with the BBC.
However, they have to try and remain undetected by the group as each episode when they all gather at the round table, there’s a chance to vote off one person in hopes of it being a traitor.
In the first episode, fans were shocked when Claudia booted two people from the competition before even entering the house.
Asking them to line-up in order of most likely to win to the least, two men called Amos and Kieran humbly decided to put themselves in last place as they didn’t want to seem cocky.
Although their decision backfired as Claudia told them they’d be leaving immediately which sent shockwaves through the other contestants.
