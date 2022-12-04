Claudia Winkleman to get her own BBC chat show in move from

It looks as though fans are set to see more of the quick-witted 50-year-old on their screens as Claudia Winkleman is in the process of getting her own chat show. The Strictly host has reportedly already shot the pilot with So Television, the same team behind the Graham Norton show.

Since joining her friend Tess Daly to co-host the popular BBC dance show Strictly Come Dancing in 2014, fans can’t get enough of Claudia Winkleman.

This year, the presenter ventured down a slightly different path of fronting a game show as she became the face of Channel 4’s One Question.

More recently, viewers have seen a different side to Claudia in the new BBC psychological reality series The Traitors.

