Cliff Richard details ‘rude’ encounter with Tom Jones

Sir Cliff Richard appeared as a guest on BBC cooking show Saturday Kitchen this weekend, where he was also joined by guest chefs Ellis Barrie, Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich. As the chefs whipped up a number of festive dishes in the kitchen, host Matt Tebbutt spoke with the 82-year-old about his career and latest Christmas album.

He said: “I feel sometimes that we lose out a lot.

“Our industry is not great for close friendships because we compete all the time.

“But that’s not the problem. We really only meet for instances like the Royal Command Show.

“Tom will be there, Shirley Bassey will be there, Tom Jones….me, and then we are in and out of each other’s dressing rooms and hugging and pictures.

