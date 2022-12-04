Coronation Street’s Shona Platt exit exposed

In 2020, Julia headed on maternity for the birth of her first child, and Shona was shot and left in a coma for the duration of her leave.

Shona ended up leaving the street for rehabilitation, before returning, later on, to continue her life with David and their children.

However, this time it seems it won’t be as horrific for the family as Jack P. Shephard revealed the “run of the mill” way in which Shona will exit Weatherfield.

Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk and other press, when asked if Shona will be Stephen’s next victim, Jack explained: “No no no she’s not, it’s not dramatic at all.