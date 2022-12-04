Categories
COTC, Intel benefit from budding relationship


A typical weekday morning for Maddix Curliss begins at about 5 a.m. He arrives at Lincoln Electric Automation in Columbus by 6:30 – while most 19-year-olds are still sound asleep – for shifts as a service intern, learning how to program robots. When he finishes work at 10 a.m., he heads back to his hometown of Newark in time for afternoon classes at Central Ohio Technical College.

Newark resident Maddix Curliss and his family were excited to hear about Intel’s arrival in New Albany, noting what it could mean for the local economy and for Maddix personally.

Curliss’s ambition can be attributed at least in part to natural discipline and maturity. But perhaps it also can be attributed to the fact that he is working toward a clear goal: Get hired by Intel.

“It sounds like the perfect job opportunity,” he said. “A lot of people in my field tend to jump around to different jobs. If I got into Intel, I think that’d be my solid job that I’d want to stick with.”



