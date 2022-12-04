David Beckham branded ‘hypocrite’ as BBC fans slam star over

The former footballer took to the stage at The Earthshot Prize to speak about how the planet can improve on plastic waste. David Beckham gave a moving speech before announcing the winner of the award. However, his appearance sparked a backlash from BBC viewers and many took to social media to air their frustrations.
Some felt angry over the fact, he flew from Qatar, where he has been presenting the World Cup, to Boston for the awards.
Steve Clifford raged: “David Beckham. Currently ambassador for the least sustainable and wasteful sporting event in history in Qatar. Giving out the Earthshot award for solving wasteful issues? You’re having a laugh.” (sic)
Prince Max replied: “He is a hypocrite and an opportunist. The biggest opportunist. Since many years now he ready to risk It all to get the knighthood.” (sic)
“He’s certainly having a laugh, at the rest of us!” user @maltesemade added.
While John Harrison pointed out: “Given his recent associations, David Beckham is an interesting choice to present an #EarthshotBoston2022 award.” (sic)
David tweeted: “David Beckham should be nowhere near this, he is literally the ambassador for the World Cup with the biggest ever carbon footprint, absolute hypocrite “
Violet went on to rage: “David Beckham prolific private jet user awarding a climate change solution prize what a joke!”
However, some fans were thrilled to see David at the awards, with Craig tweeting: “Whatever people say about him, David Beckham nailed that autocue.”
