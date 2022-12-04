December horoscope – ‘Perfect’ present for each zodiac this





Shopping experts at Hey Discount compiled a list of recommended gifts for each star sign. Fire signs Aries, Leo and Sagittarius are adventurous, earth signs Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn are strategic and ambitious characters, and air signs Gemini, Libra and Aquarius, as well as water signs Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces, are spontaneous and curious.

Aries Aries are typically spontaneous characters with strong leadership traits, so “experiential gifts may not be the best route to take, as their traits suggest they will want to explore these opportunities themselves, instead focus on practical, motivational and sentimental gifts,” the experts recommended. Ideal gifts for an Aries include: Motivational journals A scratch-off travel map A personalised photo album or scrapbook Desk accessories and stationery Leo Leos are creative and also take naturally to the role of leader. The experts explained: “This fire sign also has an affinity for the finer things in life. Leos thrive in the spotlight and are likely to be the most grateful recipients of items in bolder patterns and colours.” Ideal gifts for a Leo include: A handbag or wallet Perfume/aftershave A selfie stick or ring light Jewellery Sagittarius Sagittariuses are free-minded, spontaneous and love to travel. “A Sagittarius likes to have outlets for their affection and feelings,” they said. Ideal gifts for a Sagittarius include: A personal journal A scratch-off travel map Books and poetry READ MORE: Skincare expert shares areas of face that show ‘signs of ageing’ first

Taurus Taurus is ruled by the planet of beauty and those with this star sign "appreciate the finer things in life," according to Hey Discount. Ideal gifts for a Taurus include: Perfume /aftershave Luxury toiletries and skincare Slippers A dressing gown Virgo Virgos love to build on their skills until they reach perfection and love to plan ahead for the future so they "will appreciate any gifts that are aspirational". Ideal gifts for a Virgo include: Adult colouring sets Hobby-related items (instrument or craft) Planners and motivational journals Capricorn Capricorns are ambitious and love organisation but are also greatly competitive characters and "would likely be great recipients of gifts that present a challenge," the experts revealed. Ideal gifts for a Capricorn include: A planner Yoga and meditation equipment Board games and challenge games

Scorpio Scorpios are independent, charismatic characters who take great passion for their hobbies and talents. “Scorpios also typically hold a great love for mindfulness and meditation,” the experts said. Ideal gifts for a Scorpio include: Yoga and meditation equipment Candles and incense Mindfulness journals Pisces Pisces are empathetic and sensitive characters who enjoy dreaming of the future and other fantasies. The experts at Hey Discount said Pisces are “also passionately creative and enjoy using their imagination to its full potential”. Ideal gifts for a Pisces include: Art equipment Craft kits Candles and reed diffusers