December in the garden brings different chores





A month to polish tools, check on neighbours and raise a glass

A month of quiet, to perhaps do some of the jobs you intended in November. There is still time to plant rhubarb sets, raspberries, bare-root fruit trees and bushes in drier, warmer soil. Plant garlic if you can. It’s your last chance for a few months. Until spring.

Dig if you do. Add manure and compost. Clear debris, but remember to leave some for shelter for four-legged residents. Carefully gather up fallen leaves for leafmould. Top up the compost heap with this year’s finished growth.

