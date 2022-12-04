Drivers risk £80 fines for defrosting cars this winter

If someone’s car is broken into or stolen with the keys in the ignition, their insurance claim could be rejected.

Julie Daniels, car insurance expert at Comparethemarket, said it was essential that drivers “stick to the rules” of the road all year round.

She added: “Staying alert and in control of the vehicle is especially important during winter, where the colder weather can present additional hazards.

“Checking that your tyres have good pressure and enough tread for grip, topping your screenwash with a formula containing antifreeze, and making sure that your battery is well-maintained are a few things that can be done in preparation.”

