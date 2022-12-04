Drivers urged to refresh knowledge of driving laws – including





Clean Air Zones are appearing in a growing number of cities around the UK. And, if a vehicle does not meet emission standards, drivers will have to pay a daily charge if driving in the city centre. With active Clean Air Zones already underway in Bath, Birmingham, Bradford and Portsmouth, other cities like Bristol, Manchester, Sheffield and Newcastle are following suit, with staggered charges to be implemented from winter 2022.

According to experts at Anglo Scottish Asset Finance, just 40 percent of Britons feel “very familiar” or “fairly familiar” with the Highway Code. Allan Hetherington, Head of Prestige Car Finance at Anglo Scottish Asset Finance, said: “Many drivers are concerned about rule changes regarding Clean Air Zones because of the varying introduction dates and classes. “But they’re also surprised to find their existing knowledge of motoring law isn’t up to scratch. “There are plenty of driving nuances that could land you in hot water with the law, so we always recommend staying up to date with the latest law changes.” READ MORE: Drivers urged to top up ‘vital’ car fluid ahead of winter

Anglo Scottish Asset Finance, which worked with Bath and North East Somerset Council on its Clean Air Zone, has highlighted two new rule changes as well as some common areas where UK drivers may be likely to slip up. Clean air charges Depending on the vehicle, drivers may be subject to charges whilst driving in one of the new zones. The rules of the new Clean Air Zones are in effect 24/7, 365 days a year, meaning drivers could easily be caught out during a late-night journey. If a vehicle doesn’t meet the emission standards, drivers will be liable to pay the charge. There are four different classes of Clean Air Zone – A, B, C, or D, and they determine the types of vehicles covered. DON’T MISS

Drivers may want to be ‘selfish’ and opt for E5 instead of E10 [INSIGHT]

Drivers urged to avoid parking in certain places over Christmas [REVEAL]

Petrol and diesel prices likely to go up after major announcement [WARNING]

Drivers should also be aware that, if eligible, they have six days to pay their charges, or they could receive a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN). The new mobile phone laws Communicating on a mobile phone at the wheel has been against motoring law for many years – drivers talking or texting on the phone while driving have long been subjected to £200 fines and six penalty points on their licence. However, until recently, drivers were permitted to use their phones for non-communication purposes, such as changing the song they were playing. READ MORE: The best UK supermarkets for electric car charge points

The new law stipulates that UK drivers may not use their phones whilst driving for any purpose. In order to use any unmounted handheld device behind the wheel, drivers must be parked with the engine switched off. This means that motorists could even be in trouble if they use their phone to pay for a meal at the drive-thru. Any driver caught using their phone whilst driving could then receive a further fine of up to £1,000 in court. Eating and drinking at the wheel The actual act of eating or drinking whilst driving is not strictly illegal. However, if drivers are distracted behind the wheel while enjoying a bite to eat and are spotted by officers, they could still be breaking the law.

If they deem that the driver isn’t in proper control of the car, they could be on the receiving end of an on-the-spot fine of £100 and three penalty points. Splashing a pedestrian with rainwater Sometimes, avoiding a puddle might be impossible. However, if drivers are deemed to have driven ‘without reasonable consideration for other persons,’ they could be breaking the law. In that event, they could face a fine from £100 up to an eye-watering £5,000. Smoking in the car Smoking in a car alone, or in a car full of adults, is not illegal. However, if there are any under-18s in the car, smoking is not permitted and has been illegal since 2015. Offenders could be punished with a £50 fine and five points on their licence – even if it’s one of the passengers who is smoking with a child in the car