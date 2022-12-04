Drivers urged to service cars despite rising costs

A third of motorists say they are likely or very likely to either delay or skip having their vehicle serviced in the next 12 months due to the cost of living crisis. That’s according to new data from a study by BookMyGarage.com investigating how drivers are looking to save money on their motoring bills as the cost of living crisis continues to trouble the UK.

The study by the MOT, servicing and repairs comparison site showed that two-thirds of UK motorists are concerned that their vehicle may require a repair at some point in the near future which they can’t afford to fix, due to growing financial pressures as the UK enters into a recession.

One in 10 motorists said they have even resorted to attempting repairs themselves on their own cars in an effort to save money.

With the UK’s CPIH inflation rate reaching 9.6 percent in October 20222, the cost of vehicle parts has also risen.

The survey found that a fifth of the respondents will be looking to use cheaper replacement parts (such as budget tyres or non-genuine parts) as a way of cutting down on repair bills.

