Drivers urged to service cars despite rising costs

A third of motorists say they are likely or very likely to either delay or skip having their vehicle serviced in the next 12 months due to the cost of living crisis. That’s according to new data from a study by BookMyGarage.com investigating how drivers are looking to save money on their motoring bills as the cost of living crisis continues to trouble the UK.
The study by the MOT, servicing and repairs comparison site showed that two-thirds of UK motorists are concerned that their vehicle may require a repair at some point in the near future which they can’t afford to fix, due to growing financial pressures as the UK enters into a recession.
One in 10 motorists said they have even resorted to attempting repairs themselves on their own cars in an effort to save money.
With the UK’s CPIH inflation rate reaching 9.6 percent in October 20222, the cost of vehicle parts has also risen.
The survey found that a fifth of the respondents will be looking to use cheaper replacement parts (such as budget tyres or non-genuine parts) as a way of cutting down on repair bills.
The survey of 2,000 UK drivers, with cars over 10 years old, revealed 57 percent will keep their car for longer due to worries about the current financial situation.
However, running an older car has, in some cases, caused some motorists financial anguish, with 10 percent claiming some repair bills have run into the thousands.
Nearly one in 10 aren’t sure how much their ageing car has set them back – while one in five (21 percent) reckon they’ve spent more on repairs in any given year than they think their entire car is actually worth.
And two-thirds (64 percent) said unexpected car repair bills cause them stress, with 44 percent having experienced two or more surprise bills over the last 12 months.
Almost a third (31 percent) have had a bill of £400 or more in the past year for an unanticipated, but essential, maintenance item – while 10 percent have had a single bill of £1,000 or more.
It also emerged nearly half (43 percent) suspect it may be more economical to buy and run a newer car than keep maintaining their older one
