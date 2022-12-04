E10 rollout praised as it will help the UK reach net zero goals

The new environmentally friendly petrol was launched onto forecourts in Northern Ireland last month. The rollout of E10 fuel was praised by many within the fuel industry as a way to help internal combustion engine-powered cars reduce their emissions while keeping them on the road.

The rollout of E10, which is petrol blended with up to 10 percent renewable ethanol, will help Northern Ireland to decarbonise transport, as it is greener than existing petrol.

Its use across the UK could contribute to cutting transport CO2 emissions in the UK by potentially 750,000 tonnes a year – equivalent to a forest the size of the Isle of Wight capturing carbon every year.

The move to E10 is fully supported by the downstream oil sector as a practical measure to further reduce carbon emissions.

Elizabeth de Jong, Chief Executive Officer of UKPIA, welcomed the rollout of E10 in Northern Ireland, saying it will further help to slash emissions.

