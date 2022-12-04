EastEnders spoilers: Dot Cotton’s funeral set to rock Walford

The farewell episode of the BBC One soap comes after June Brown, the legendary actress who played Dot Cotton died earlier this year. She starred as the iconic character for more than 20 years, and her death was announced in last week’s episodes. Official spoilers see Sonia Fowler (played by Natalie Cassidy) struggling to write her eulogy and a surprise visit from a long-lost family member, leaves the family stunned at their arrival.

In upcoming scenes, it’s the morning of Dot’s funeral, and Sonia still hasn’t written her eulogy.

Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) arrives for the funeral and joins Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen), Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Sonia as they reminisce about Dot, where Sonia admits she has writer’s block.

Desperate for some inspiration, Sonia uses Dot’s spare key to the laundrette to let herself in, and Martin Fowler (James Bye) finds her there.

Sonia is inconsolable over the unwritten eulogy, with Martin attempting to comfort her, but she is adamant that she can’t do it.

