“There was reported a possible bomb on board an aircraft.

“All actions to ensure the safety of passengers and all air traffic are currently being carried out by @PolicieCZ.”

Krakow is the second-largest city in Poland, second only to the capital Warsaw, and one of the nation’s oldest.

At nearly 1am GMT Prague Airport issued an update on Twitter, stating that nothing dangerous was found.

They wrote: “No dangerous object was found on the plane after the pyrotechnic inspection.”