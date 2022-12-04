Elite Russian helicopter explodes mid-air after devastating

Ukraine’s anti-aircraft missile brigade shot down a deadly Russian Ka-52 helicopter on the eastern frontline. Footage of the devastating, pinpoint strike was shared on social media earlier today. The Ukrainian Air Force stated the 138th anti-aircraft brigade struck the helicopter in the Donetsk region at around 2pm today.

In the clip, the Russian military helicopter can be seen flying above Donetsk before it is suddenly struck by an anti-aircraft missile.

The helicopter bursts into flames, with thick smoke billowing into the sky.

The aircraft can then be seen nosediving out of the cloud of smoke and plunging toward the ground.

The Ukrainian armed forces can be heard rejoicing in the background of the video following the strike.

JUST IN: Russian troops mutiny as conscripts storm off military base – video