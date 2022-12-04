Elvis’ final Graceland Christmas with Lisa Marie – ‘I’d get

On Christmas Eve, the Memphis Mafia would arrive at Graceland where lots of festive food had been laid out around the mansion for them to enjoy. But the big moment would be when Elvis came downstairs to greet everyone, with Danny saying he would get chills in anticipation.

The King and the other adults would then socialise in the Jungle Room or upstairs in his bedroom.

Meanwhile, Danny, Lisa Marie and the other Memphis Mafia kids were free to run around Graceland playing all sorts of games from hide and seek to chucking an American football around.

READ MORE: Graceland upstairs bedroom – Elvis relative on if dogs were allowed in