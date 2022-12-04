Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle and Paddy leave as affair rumbled

Over the past few weeks, viewers of the ITV soap have watched as Chas (Lucy Pargeter) navigates her way through grief after her secret lover Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) was murdered. However, in scenes set to air next week fans will see Chas and her husband Paddy (Dominic Brunt) grow closer than ever as a surprise trip is booked. Although with more people starting to work out her past relations with Al, her exit may not go too smoothly.

During Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary special, the ITV soap saw the exit of many characters including bad boy Al Chapman who was planning on running away with his secret love Chas.

Although people were led to believe it was Cain Dingle who shot Al, in a rage for ruining his sister’s marriage with Paddy, it was later revealed that it was his 10-year-old son Kyle.

As Cain remains behind bars for taking the blame to protect his son, Chas remains quiet over her secret affair with Al, although in scenes set to air next week all could about to be exposed.

After finding some of Faith’s old possessions, Chas becomes emotional as her loving husband Paddy is on hand to support her.

