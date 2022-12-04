England ace Raheem Sterling ‘contemplating flying home’ from





England star Raheem Sterling is reportedly contemplating flying home from the World Cup as he deals with a family matter. The Chelsea winger will play no part in the Three Lions’ round of 16 match against Senegal after receiving news of the issue earlier today.

England announced Sterling would play no part in the Senegal match before announcing the official lineup as they reported his family issues. A brief statement released by England rads: “Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the #ThreeLions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter.” He could now be set to play no further role in the competition with The Times reporting he is contemplating heading home. Sterling is still in Doha and weighing up whether or not he can deal with the matter from Qatar. The development comes as a huge blow to Gareth Southgate, with Sterling starting both of England’s first two games of the tournament. He scored the Three Lions’ third in the 6-2 thumping of Iran but was left out against Wales as the 52-year-old rotated his frontline. READ MORE: Spain boss Luis Enrique gets apology from TV host after manipulation

He has been a key player for Southgate during his six years in charge winning 54 of his 81 caps under the former Middlesbrough manager, scoring 18 goals in the process. Sterling is not the first England player to suffer family problems while in Qatar with Ben White returning home on Wednesday. A short statement on the player released by the Football Association read: "Ben White has left England's training base in Al Wakrah and returned home for personal reasons. The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament. We ask that the player's privacy is respected at this moment in time."

England would be unable to replace Sterling should he decide to head home with managers only able to make changes to their World Cup squads 24 hours before their opening match. It would mean Southgate would need to rely on less experienced forwards for the remainder of England’s participation in the competition. The Three Lions boss was reluctant to comment too much on the player’s situation ahead of kick-off against Senegal, only confirming that he spent time with him during the day. “He is dealing with a family matter,” he said. “I had quite a bit of time with him this morning but now I have had to pass him on to other people to help him with that.” When asked if it would be the end of his tournament Southgate added: “He is going to have to deal with that matter and then we will take it from there.”





