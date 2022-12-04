England team ‘leaked’ with Rashford and Foden call for Senegal

Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham will be expected to start once again at the heart of midfield, and Gary Neville believes Henderson will keep his place.

“If I was being fashionable I would play Rice and Bellingham, then Foden behind,” said Neville.

“He does (Southgate likes having two sitters in midfield), that’s how he played previously.

“I think it will be more conservative. I think Henderson will play, with Rice and Bellingham.”

Expected England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham, Henderson; Foden, Kane, Saka