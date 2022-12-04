Environment Agency explains why flood defence works have stopped

THE Environment Agency has issued an explanation to residents of Kendal as to why aspects of the ongoing flood works along the River Kent have stopped.

A spokesperson from the government agency in charge of the Kendal Flood Risk Management Scheme said:

“We have made good progress with the construction of the Kendal Flood Scheme and work will continue over the Winter.

“Work within the river has been paused and the sites made ‘winter safe’.

“With the River Kent being a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) we need to work within flood risk and environmental regulations so we can protect both the community and the river environment from construction impacts.

“Work in-river will start again in July 2023.

“However, work continues at Parish Church, Waterside, Lambrigg Terrace, Sand Aire House, and Beezon Fields throughout Winter and Spring.

“We will be planting trees in a number of locations over the coming weeks.

“This is taking place now as this is the ideal season to plant native tree species.”

“One of the complex areas of our work this Summer has been the construction of a temporary bridge and working platform connecting Waterside and Miller Fields on Aynam Road.

“The work to deliver this structure has been required to be taken place within the Summer months to ensure we do not impact on the riverine environment which is sensitive outside of the Summer months.

“As we are not working in this particular area over Winter, we have made the structure ‘winter safe’ by removing the bridge deck.

“The site will be prepared and the bridge deck reinstated ahead of construction works starting again in Summer 2023.”