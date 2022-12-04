EV driver left distraught after accidentally jumping charger

Experts from LeaseElectricCar.co.uk said a code of conduct is needed urgently to put a stop to motorists bickering at charging points. Drivers have reported multiple incidents of irate motorists arguing over whose turn it is to use a charging point and even unplugging other vehicles so they can use the charger.

New electric car driver, Jessica Fletcher, took to Facebook to complain about the treatment she received at a charging point in a supermarket car park – just one week after collecting her new EV.

She said: “I’ve had the car a week, never had to queue for a charger but tonight I think (if the shouting bloke is to be believed) I inadvertently jumped the queue.

“There seems to be so many unwritten rules and so much anger toward those who get it wrong.

“I pulled in the car park and saw a bloke in a little smart car waiting for the chargers.

