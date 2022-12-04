Family displaced, 4 pets died in Decatur fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur family has been displaced, and 4 pets died after a fire on Saturday.

It happened on Wyoming Drive around 7 p.m.

When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from an open garage door and roof vents. Officials say they found the fire in the basement and were able to put out the flames within minutes.

Decatur Battalion Chief Wade Watson says all the people living inside made it out safe, but two cats and two dogs were inside. They were unsuccessful in their attempt to resuscitate the pets.

Watson said the cause of the fire was unattended smoking material.

Red Cross was contacted to support the displaced family.