Fears Meghan and Harry’s Netflix show will target British public

The tell-all documentary from Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, may bear down on the general public.

The trailer for the couple’s six-part Netflix series dropped last week, promising an in-depth, never-before-seen look at their private life.

While clips suggested the series would focus partly on their struggles within the Royal Family, past interviews suggest the British public may receive a similar treatment.

Since the trailer was released, royal sources have forecast the documentary will turn out like their Oprah interview, but “with more crying”.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry released in 2021, but Prince Harry reportedly warned the public needed a “lesson” ahead of its debut.

The Sun revealed that senior sources said the Prince had warned the Royal Family would find their conversation “quite shocking” before sitting down for the bombshell interview.

They also claimed he said that “those Brits need to learn a lesson”.