Another shared how their mum had died shortly before Christmas, while their dad had died after the next festive season, leaving them dreading the holidays.

Fern wrote back: “Make a plan to find a place, a time to thank them and tell them you miss them.

“Make it as big or small, loud or quiet as you like but focus on it xx”

The presenter was also showered with support, and concerned fans asked if she was okay which she reaffirmed “I am thank you”.