Festive Pups! See Stars Celebrating Holiday Seasons With Their

’Tis the season for loving on pets! Jennifer Aniston, Cheryl Burke and more stars enjoy sharing the holiday season with their four-legged companions.

“Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there,” the Friends alum captioned a December 2022 Instagram photo of a DIY reindeer made out of wood and pine needles. In the festive snap, two of Aniston’s pups — Chesterfield and Sophie — posed at attention by the new decorative addition to their home.

The Morning Show actress has long been a dog lover, even inking the name of late pooch Norman on her foot following his death. Shortly after losing her beloved pet, Aniston adopted Sophie, a pitbull-Boxer mix.

“She’s adorable, she’s heaven,” she previously gushed of Sophie during a February 2012 CBS This Morning interview. “But it took awhile [before I was ready to get another dog]. … My friend, who’s a huge animal rescuer, called me on a Sunday and said, ‘I found your dog. I’m sitting with nine puppies that were left in a box out in front of a shelter and they are two months old.’ Two days later, there we were. … I almost left with many dogs!”

Aniston, who also is a dog mom to Clyde, expanded her brood of pups once again in October 2020, welcoming Lord Chesterfield amid quarantine for the coronavirus.

“Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our 🐾 family …. this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield ❤️,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes🙏🏼.”

The Horrible Bosses star is not the only pet owner to include her furry friends in her holiday plans. Burke, for her part, spent the December 2022 holiday season with French bulldog Ysabella.

“I wish I could take credit for this…😆🎄,” the retired Dancing With the Stars pro — who stepped back from the ballroom in November 2022 — wrote via Instagram one month later, sharing a snap of herself admiring her Christmas tree and ornaments. As she marveled over the decor, she cradled Ysabella in her arms. The Frenchie, for her part, also got into the merry spirit with her holiday outfit, donning a dress that read “Santa Baby” across the back.

The Dance Moms alum first welcomed her pup in 2019, and has since become a “full-blown dog mom.”

“I have to give credit to my dog Ysabella for keeping me going a lot of the time,” Burke wrote in an exclusive essay for Us Weekly in October 2022, detailing how her pup has helped her cope with her sobriety journey and divorce from ex-husband Matthew Lawrence. “Yep, I’m a full-blown ‘dog mom’ and not ashamed to say it!”

She added at the time: “Going through a public divorce, there have been days where I wanted to just stay in bed and hide, and the idea of numbing my emotions with a vodka soda can sound pretty appealing. But Ysabella has tons of energy and gets me outside to go for walks multiple times a day, she loves me to play with her and I honestly can’t imagine life without her by my side 24/7.”

