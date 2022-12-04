Flipkart and Polygon announce a strategic partnership, aim Web3 a

Flipkart and Web3 platform Polygon have entered into a strategic collaboration to establish a blockchain-e-commerce Centre of Excellence (CoE) in India, with the goal of accelerating Web3 adoption.

“With the CoE, we look forward to working with them and leveraging their expertise and technical know-how to successfully onboard users not just to the value proposition of Web3 or Metaverse commerce but also Web3 in general,” said Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart.

Stating that innovation is one of the key pillars of Flipkart, Venugopal stated, “We have consistently worked towards technology solutions to scale new frontiers and introduce new products and services. We are delighted to partner with Polygon, a company at the forefront of blockchain innovation, nationally and internationally.”

“Polygon’s mission is to bring the next billion users to Web3 and this partnership will pioneer research and development at the intersection of Web3 and experiential retail which will advance adoption and impact in India and across the world,” said Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder of Polygon.

“We see the Blockchain-e-commerce Centre of Excellence as an engine for the evolution of e-commerce in the years to come,” he added.

Earlier this year, Flipkart Labs debuted in Web3 and Metaverse commerce via FireDrops to explore NFTs and Flipverse for virtual shopping by partnering with eDAO. Virtual immersive stores and blockchain-related use cases are also on the list of things to look into by the e-commerce giant.

Naren Ravula, VP, Head of Product Strategy at Flipkart and Head of Flipkart Labs, said, “The partnership brings expertise from the world of e-commerce and blockchain and lays the foundation for innovation at a protocol, platform and product-level for decentralised e-commerce in India, especially through brand collaborations and initiatives like 3D storefronts, novel NFT drop mechanisms, trustless standards for commerce, on-chain loyalty, and play-to-earn experiences.”

Flipkart’s move into the world of blockchain and NFTs is an interesting one, and it will be fascinating to see how it explores these new technologies in the coming months. With their vast resources and reach, Flipkart could definitely help push the adoption of these technologies forward.