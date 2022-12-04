Florence Pugh Wore A Massive Tulle Dress To The British

…in October when she wore this sparkly co-ord set during Paris Fashion Week…
…this summer when she wore this sheer chiffon gown in Rome…
…or even two years ago when she showed up to an Oscars party in this sequin-covered Louis Vuitton dress.
Well, this weekend, Miss Flo continued her hot style streak when she rocked this voluminous pink dress at the British Independent Film Awards:
As you can see, Florence’s outfit included a pink slip dress under an oversized train with tulle and mesh netting.
It is a lotttt of material.
I love this look sm! LMK how you’re feeling about it in the comments below!
