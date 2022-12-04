Categories
Celebrities

Florence Pugh Wore A Massive Tulle Dress To The British


Anyone who knows Florence Pugh knows that she’s always gonna slay an event…

…whether it was last month when she wore this naked Victoria Beckham dress to the Governors Awards

…in October when she wore this sparkly co-ord set during Paris Fashion Week…

…this summer when she wore this sheer chiffon gown in Rome…

…or even two years ago when she showed up to an Oscars party in this sequin-covered Louis Vuitton dress.

Well, this weekend, Miss Flo continued her hot style streak when she rocked this voluminous pink dress at the British Independent Film Awards:

As you can see, Florence’s outfit included a pink slip dress under an oversized train with tulle and mesh netting.

It is a lotttt of material.

I love this look sm! LMK how you’re feeling about it in the comments below!



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.