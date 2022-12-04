Former Cowboy Inducted Into US Tennis Association Missouri Valley

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. – Oklahoma State tennis alum Larry Newton was inducted into the United States Tennis Association Missouri Valley Hall of Fame class of 2022, it was announced Saturday by USTA Missouri Valley.



The Omaha, Nebraska, native joined the program as a walk-on in 1968 and was with the Cowboys for two years, lettering in 1970.



Newton has since spent his time volunteering as a tournament director, official, and vice chairman. In 2021, he received national recognition in the junior tennis world, being named Racquet Sports Industry’s Junior Tennis Champion of the Year.



