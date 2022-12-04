Fortnite Chapter 4 Map Revealed: New POIs, Gameplay Changes, And

Fortnite Chapter 4 has arrived, and maybe more exciting than anything else is its new map. The new Fortnite map has some touchstones of past maps, like various biomes, a mountain range, and a wintry section that will no doubt be the focal point of the forthcoming winter event. Here’s a breakdown of everything we’ve learned about the new Fortnite Chapter 4 map.
New POIs
It’s a whole new island this season, so naturally there’s a lot more to see than just a few new landing spots. Still, a few locales might look familiar if you’ve been playing Fortnite for a while. The Citadel is a medieval village somewhat like where Geralt of Rivia might pass through–which is perfect since he’s in the Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass.