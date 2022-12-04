Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 launch: The Witcher, Doom Slayer, and

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 launch trailer arrives, bringing with it a range of new Fortnite skins featuring some of your favourite characters from games such as The Witcher and Doom, as well as other popular series such as anime favourite My Hero Academia, to the Epic battle royale game. The trailer also gives us glimpses at the Dirt Bike in action across the new Fortnite map regions such as The Citadel, Shattered Slabs, Brutal Bastion, and Slappy Shores, as well as the new Reality Augments.

As you might expect from the colourful collaboration central that Fortnite has become, the crossover skins stand steadfastly in a starring spot throughout the trailer. Along with fresh new makeovers for your favourite members of the core Fortnite cast, you’ll be able to get hands on the Doom Slayer himself as part of the battle pass progression. Epic says that The Witcher Geralt of Rivia will become unlockable “later in the season,” while Deku of My Hero Academia also appears towards the end of the trailer.

Your Fortnite movement options are getting expanded yet again, too – the ‘Trail Thrasher’ is a new Fortnite Dirt Bike that lets you pull off cool tricks and even use weapons as you ride around. Meanwhile, sprinting at obstacles will now cause you to hurdle over or onto them if appropriate, giving you a quick way to leap into or out of action.

The reworked Fortnite Chapter 4 island includes plenty of new locations to visit. The Quarry is home to the Shattered Slabs mining facility, where Kinetic Ore is being mined. The Brutaal Bastion is home to the Reality Warriors, and can be found atop a snowy mountain where players can create and hop inside giant snowballs to get around quickly and even slam into enemies. You’ll find the Slap Juice factory down at Slappy Shores, while The Citadael plays home to the castle of The Ageless, whose duty it is to protect reality.

Fortnite Reality Augments are special bonus items that will drop at random the longer you remain in a match. These give you a range of cool abilities, such as giving you glider redeploy or new weapons, or letting you drive without needing fuel so you can make the most of any vehicles you come across. There are plenty more Reality Augments to find, so keep your eyes out for them to come your way as the match progresses.

There are plenty more new Fortnite weapons to check out as well – probably the most exciting of these is the Shockwave Hammer, which can be used to fling yourself across long distances, as demonstrated by Geralt in the trailer. There’s also a blade-launching Ex-Caliber Rifle along with several other weapons: the Thunder Shotgun, Twin Mag SMG, Maven Auto Shotgun, Red-Eye Assault Rifle, and Tactical Pistol are all joining the fray.

You can watch the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 launch trailer here:

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 start date is December 4 – meaning you can jump in right now as you’re reading this. It’s currently expected to end on March 10, meaning it’ll last 96 days.

There’s certainly a lot to look forward to in the Epic Games toybox we call Fortnite this season – personally, I’m very excited to see Deku in action, and hoping that we might get some more My Hero Academia characters in the future. Of course, we’re sure plenty of you are already preparing to pit MHA’s sweetest boy against Goku, because that’s what Fortnite is ultimately all about.

Stay tuned to PCGamesN as Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 begins as we’ll keep you updated on everything from Fortnite NPC locations to all the Fortnite animals and wildlife to be found, as well as any ways to get free Fortnite V-Bucks so that you can buy the new season’s battle pass.