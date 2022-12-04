Fortnite Exotics And Mythics In Chapter 4 Season 1: All Special

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is packing quite a lot of new stuff to check out, so you’ll have no trouble rounding up fresh things to play around with. But some things never change–including the fact that there are a variety of Exotic and Mythic weapons you can find or purchase across the map. Some are new and some are returning favorites, but we’ve got the full list of them here to help you along your quest to find them all.
All Exotic weapon locations
There are six Exotic weapons or items this season, as well as one Mythic which can be won as a drop in a boss battle we’ll detail below. The locations and costs of each are below, but it’s worth noting that we’ve also found at least one of these in Holo-Chests, which spawn around the map and must be opened using a key. Be sure to pair this guide with our complete NPC locations guide to find all Fortnite characters this season.