Fortnite New Weapons In Chapter 4 Season 1: New Shotguns, Assault

Fortnite Chapter 4 is here, and in its inaugural season, a new slate of weapons has arrived for you to scavenge and, with a bit of luck, carry to victory. While some items in this season’s loot pool return from past seasons and chapters, each new chapter of Fortnite has also introduced wholly new items and guns never before seen. Chapter 4 continues that tradition. Here’s a breakdown of all new Fortnite guns and items in Chapter 4 Season 1, plus a look at what else has been vaulted or unvaulted.
Fortnite Chapter 4 weapons
Fortnite adds a ton of new weapons to the game with the launch of Chapter 4. Here you’ll find images and details for all of them, but first let’s get you familiar with their names. Brand-new weapons making their debut to Fortnite include: