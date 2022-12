Fortnite New Weapons In Chapter 4 Season 1: New Shotguns, Assault

Fortnite Chapter 4 is here, and in its inaugural season, a new slate of weapons has arrived for you to scavenge and, with a bit of luck, carry to victory. While some items in this season’s loot pool return from past seasons and chapters, each new chapter of Fortnite has also introduced wholly new items and guns never before seen. Chapter 4 continues that tradition. Here’s a breakdown of all new Fortnite guns and items in Chapter 4 Season 1, plus a look at what else has been vaulted or unvaulted.

Fortnite Chapter 4 weapons

Fortnite adds a ton of new weapons to the game with the launch of Chapter 4. Here you’ll find images and details for all of them, but first let’s get you familiar with their names. Brand-new weapons making their debut to Fortnite include:



Ex-Caliber Rifle

Thunder Shotgun

Maven Auto Shotgun

Red-Eye Assault Rifle

Twin Mag SMG

Tactical Pistol

Ex-Caliber Rifle. Open the gallery below for a look at all other new Fortnite Chapter 4 weapons.

The Ex-Caliber Rifle fires an explosive blade, which is a bit like the Boom Sniper but decidedly pointier. The two shotguns should appeal to different playstyles. The Thunder version operates like a pumpy and fires two rounds at a time, while the Maven Auto variant is faster-firing for players who like their shotties with a scary fire rate.

The Red-Eye Assault Rifle includes a red dot sight for easier target acquisitions–let’s be honest, headshots, and the Twin Mag SMG comes with a great fire rate and a massive clip size. I guess speed is the name of the game this season as even the Tactical Pistol is automatic and quick to empty, so aim true.

Time will tell which of these new weapons becomes players’ favorites, but at least visually, they’re all fascinating, with two of them seeming to come from The Seven’s personal arsenal. I guess some wars rage on even today, don’t they?

For everything new this season, check out our complete coverage of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.