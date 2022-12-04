Four brides who wore tiaras never seen before at a royal wedding

Mary was gifted a diamond brooch by the County of Lincoln in 1893 and she decided to have it set in a tiara.

Queen Mary’s Bandeau Tiara was crafted in an Art Deco style with the brooch as its focal point, although it can still be detached and worn in this way.

The tiara had perhaps its most famous outing in 2018 when beautiful bride Meghan Markle wore it to marry Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

The elegant tiara was the perfect match for Meghan’s timeless bright white dress with mid-length sleeves designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy.

Meghan hasn’t worn a royal tiara since her debut in 2018. But as a grandchild of the Sovereign, Meghan’s daughter Lilibet may one day wear a royal diadem to her wedding too.

READ MORE: Princess Margaret’s huge ‘Triumph of Love’ tiara showed off blue gems