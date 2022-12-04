France star Jules Kounde faces penalty after breaking FIFA rule

France star Jules Kounde is facing a penalty after deciding to wear a gold chain during his country’s World Cup clash with Poland on Sunday. Kounde was forced to remove the jewellery just before half time when the game was still goalless.

Kounde had started one of France’s World Cup group games before Les Bleus went head-to-head with Poland at the Al Thumama Stadium. And he was named at right-back for the encounter as the reigning champions looked to book their place in the quarter-finals.

He was captured by television cameras wearing the gold chain throughout the majority of the first half. And as he went to take a throw in with four minutes of the opening period remaining, the assistant referee spotted the item and told him to remove it.

A member of France’s backroom team then came onto the pitch to help Kounde take the chain off, with 30 seconds of action being wasted.

