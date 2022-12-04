France star Jules Kounde faces penalty after breaking FIFA rule

France star Jules Kounde is facing a penalty after deciding to wear a gold chain during his country’s World Cup clash with Poland on Sunday. Kounde was forced to remove the jewellery just before half time when the game was still goalless.
Kounde had started one of France’s World Cup group games before Les Bleus went head-to-head with Poland at the Al Thumama Stadium. And he was named at right-back for the encounter as the reigning champions looked to book their place in the quarter-finals.
He was captured by television cameras wearing the gold chain throughout the majority of the first half. And as he went to take a throw in with four minutes of the opening period remaining, the assistant referee spotted the item and told him to remove it.
A member of France’s backroom team then came onto the pitch to help Kounde take the chain off, with 30 seconds of action being wasted.
Kounde made his France debut during a 3-0 friendly victory over Wales in June 2021. He has gone on to win another 14 caps for his country and was part of Les Bleus squad at Euro 2020. The ace was a transfer target for Chelsea last summer when he was plying his trade with Sevilla. But he ultimately moved to Barcelona ahead of this season.
France secured their place in the World Cup knockout stages after winning their first two group games against Australia and Denmark. And despite suffering a shock loss against Tunisia in their third clash, they went into their showdown with Poland as one of the favourites to lift the trophy. After a frustrating first half on Sunday, the team eventually took the lead against Poland as Olivier Giroud bagged his third goal of the tournament just before the interval.
